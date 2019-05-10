Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Dean "Dot" Smoak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" Dean Smoak LEXINGTON- Dorothy "Dot" Dean Smoak, 95, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019, at WellMore of Lexington. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Lemuel and Ida Mai Dean. Dot was also predeceased by her seven siblings: AnnaBelle, Thelma, Edgar, George, Stanley, Mary and Harold. Her beloved husband, Jim, went to be with the Lord four years ago and she has missed him dearly. Dot and Jim owned Smoak's Fine Furniture in Columbia, SC for over 35 year., where Dot kept the books. Dot was a quiet woman, with a great since of humor, who loved spending time with her family. She and Jim were members of Shandon Church of Christ ,which later became Longcreek Church of Christ. They loved worshiping the Lord and being with their Church family. Dot was raised on a dairy farm in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. After her father passed away, Dot and her mother moved back to Nashville. She met Jim, who was stationed at Smyrna Air Base in WWII, at church. They were married April 6, 1946 and moved to Jim's hometown of Smoaks, SC, then to Columbia, SC in 1950. Dot, a loving mother and grandmother, is survived by their two daughters, Cathy Smoak Wells (Kenyon) and Betty Smoak Sofge (Glenn), four grandchildren, Kendall Wells Pickens (James), J. Kenyon Wells (Melanie) , Jameson Smoak Sofge (Danielle), and Meagan Sofge Chambers (Jeff), as well as eight great grandchildren, Caroline, Sarah and Lillian Pickens, Rosaleigh and Cashion Wells, Cami and Addi Chambers and Mason Sofge. Dot's great joy was that her children and grandchildren love the Lord. There will be a graveside service for Dot on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Childrens Way, Duncan, SC 29334. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for loving care of Dot to caregivers Gene, DeeAnn, Kelly, and Elise, Wellmore staff members Joyce, Eilene, Rastevia and Laura and Comfort Care Hospice staff members Steve and Sandra.

