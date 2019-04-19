Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Dixon. View Sign

Dorothy "Dottie" Miller Beale Dixon PAWLEYS ISLAND - Dorothy "Dottie" Miller Beale Dixon, 90, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born in Columbia, a daughter of the late Oliver Aaron Miller and Dorothy Murdaugh Miller. Dottie graduated from high school in Atlanta and attended Columbia College. During her time at Columbia College two significant events occurred, she met her future husband and in 1948 she was named Miss Myrtle Beach. In April 1949, she married Lt. George William "Bill" Beale, USAF. Dottie was featured in the April 13, 1953 issue of Life Magazine which chronicled the life of a wife and mother whose husband was a Korean War POW. Bill, a navigator on B-29's, was shot down in August 1951 and would not be released from captivity until September 1953. In March 1961, while stationed in Warner Robins, GA, Bill lost his life in a B-52 crash. In January 1965, Dottie married John H. Dixon, Jr. of Mullins. They later moved to Litchfield Beach, SC. Mr. Dixon passed away in October 2013. Dottie made new friends easily as she moved to seven states and over twelve towns during her adult years. She always had a positive attitude and adapted to change. She was a creative individual and a great cook. She was an accomplished seamstress, needlepoint artist, and later in life, an artist of water colors and acrylics. She very much enjoyed painting and working with her friends at the Georgetown Art Gallery. Her artwork was very popular and earned a number of awards. She enjoyed baking bread and pound cakes for friends, doctors, and family. Her membership at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church filled her life with friends, a support group and brought her closer to the Lord. The family would like to thank the church members who drove her to church, came by to visit and kept her in their prayers. In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by two infant brothers. Dottie is survived by her children, George William Beale, Jr. and wife, Linda of Bowling Green, VA and Deborah Olivia Beale Truluck, and her husband, Livingston of Columbia; her grandchildren, Oliver William Beale (Carley), Rita Beale Williams (Blake) both of Ladysmith, VA and Tredway Dixon of Columbia, as well as, her great-grandchildren, Mason, Griffin, Jameson, Bailey, and Brinley. Special thanks to longtime family friend, Craig Daniel for his regular visits and being on call when the family needed. The family would also like to thank the Lakes of Litchfield caregivers and staff, Tidelands Hospice, and her dear friend/caregiver, Pat Seiple and faithful friend Susie Lowenbach. They loved and cared for Dottie as if she were their mother. The funeral service and burial will be private with Meares Funeral Home of Mullins assisting the family. Gifts of remembrance can be made to Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church, 9967 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 or to Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild, P.O. Box 1595, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578. An online guestbook is available at

