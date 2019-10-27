Dorothy Marie Dress ELGIN Mrs. Dorothy Marie Dress passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Earl Runkle and Relda McCartney Runkle. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Surviving is her daughter, Patti Dress Crosby (Ricky); daughter-in-law, Sandra Kay Dress; grandson, Joshua James Dress (Jennifer); granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Dress; and longtime friend, Bill Forson. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Anthony Dress; son, Harold "Jim" Dress; and several siblings. The family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice and Life Care Center of Columbia for their compassion and care. No services are to be held. Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Hospice Group, 110 Oak Park Dr., Suite C, Irmo, S.C. 29063. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019