Dorothy Elease Harrison Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Elease Harrison Smith.
Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy Elease Harrison Smith COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Elease Harrison Smith will be held Wednesday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a. m.) at the Francis Burns United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Lugoff, South Carolina. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge. Surviving are: her children, Pamelia T. Smith, Jeffrey Q. Smith, and Aurora D. Smith; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The State on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.