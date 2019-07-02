Dorothy Elease Harrison Smith COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Elease Harrison Smith will be held Wednesday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a. m.) at the Francis Burns United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Lugoff, South Carolina. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge. Surviving are: her children, Pamelia T. Smith, Jeffrey Q. Smith, and Aurora D. Smith; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The State on July 2, 2019