Dorothy Epting Lindler JACKSONVILLE, FL Funeral services for Dorothy Epting Lindler, 97, formerly of Heath Springs, SC will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Community Hospice, or any other place of one's choice. Surviving are her daughters, Ann L. Sjoholm (J. Richard) of Alpharetta, GA and Beth L. Sullivan (L. Patrick) of Jacksonville, FL; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; brother, Harold E. Epting (Evelyn) of Columbia, SC; sister-in-law, Sue Epting of Roswell, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Ray Lindler and a brother, Wilbur L. Epting, Jr. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020