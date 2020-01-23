Dorothy Evadne Cox GASTON - COX - Dorothy Evadne: Born May 25, 1933 in Kingston, Jamaica passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her sons Michael (Doreen) Cox, Arthur Cox and her daughters Diane Clarkson and Gail Cox-Steck, her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Arthur James Cox, her son John P. Cox, and her siblings. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 4625 US-321, Gaston, SC 29053 at 12:00PM. Pastor Jim Crowell will be officiating. Memorials, if desired, can be made to a . Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020