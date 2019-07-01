Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ford. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Graveside service 10:00 AM St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery Spring Hill Rembert , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" Nell Peebles Ford COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Dorothy "Dot" Nell Peebles Ford, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery in Spring Hill, Rembert, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Ford died Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born on February 16, 1928 in the Spring Hill section of Lee County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry Peebles Sr. and Mignon Breedlove Peebles. Dot was a member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, The Medlock Friendship Sunday school class, the Olive Moffatt Circle and was voted United Methodist Woman of the Year in 2008. She was a graduate of Central High School, and Winthrop College. She retired from Joseph Keels Elementary School after having taught fifth grade for 28 years. While at Joseph Keels, Dot was named Teacher of the Year for 1976-77. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota Teachers' Sorority, "Keels Cuties" and "Coffee Breakers Bowling Team." She also delivered Meals on Wheels for thirteen years and was an avid lover of all sports. She is survived by her daughter, Jean LaVern Ford Reid (Jeff) of Fort Motte; granddaughters, Ainsley Goodwyn Reid Porter (Webb) of Orangeburg, Alexandra Ford Reid of Orangeburg; great-grandson, Bennett Reid Porter; and sister-in-law, Mrs. Charles Henry Peebles, Jr. of Columbia. Mrs. Ford was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Dalton LeVern Ford; sister, Lois Peebles Pearce; brothers, Francis Edwin Peebles, Cecil Britton Peebles, and Dr. Charles Henry Peebles, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Cemetery Fund, 4021 Springhill Road, Rembert, SC 29128; Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204, or The . The family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctor David Greenhouse and the staff of The Palmetto's of Parklane for their excellent care during her stay. Memories may be shared at

