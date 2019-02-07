Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy Mae Carter Grant COLUMBIA - On Sunday, February 3, 2019, Dorothy Mae Carter Grant, daughter of the late William and Eliza Carter entered into eternal rest. She was born on May 13, 1927 in Eastover, SC. After the passing of her parents, she moved to Columbia. She attended public schools in Richland County. She graduated from cosmetology school and worked as a beautician. She was a faithful member of Jones Memorial A. M .E. Zion Church until she moved to Goose Creek, SC and attended Moncks Corner AME Church. Loving memories will be cherished by her children: Cynthia Grant, Melvenia Jones, Wallis Ann Grant, Andrena Kelly, Linda Nelson and Ricky (Stephanie) Nelson; six grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends The homegoing service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, 12:00 PM at Jones Memorial AME Zion Church, 2400 Barhamville Road, Columbia, SC with burial in Palmetto Cemetery, 5101 Fairfield Road. Visitation will be held today, 2-8pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

