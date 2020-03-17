Dorothy Hornsby (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-776-1092
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
Burial
Following Services
Elmwood Cemetery
Obituary
Dorothy Hornsby COLUMBIA - Dorothy Hornsby, 90, of Columbia, SC passed away March 15, 2020 at home. She was born on June 19, 1929 to the late Raymond and Anna Turnipseed Tucker. Dorothy is survived by her son, William Hornsby (Brandi); her daughter, Wanda Kelly (John); grandchildren, Tiffany Hornsby, Eric Vaughn, Faith Hornsby, Joscelin Hornsby; great grandchildren, Dustin Whitlock, Kylie Whitlock, and Payton Whitlock. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Hornsby and her son, Ramond Dewitt Hornsby. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:30 am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2020
