Dorothy "Dot" Kievlan WEST COLUMBIA A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Dorothy "Dot" Kievlan, 91, of West Columbia at 10:30 AM, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Peter, 1529 Assembly St, Columbia. Father Gary Linsky will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 4:00 PM 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park of Lexington, 138 Corley Mill Road. Dot Kievlan passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Duncan B. and Nellie Lee Holland. Dot started her career at the IRS, and after raising her family worked at Trane Company of Columbia, and retired from the SC Department of Mental Health. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was a giver to all. Dot was a devoted Christian, and a member of the Basilica of St. Peter in Columbia. Her passions included dancing, gardening, hummingbirds, collecting Fenton glass shoes, and angel figurines. Dot was also an accomplished artist. Dot is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Leroy Kievlan; children, Kathy Waltman, Hal Kievlan, Janet Hill (John), Sharon Kievlan; grandchildren, April Mills (Shaun), John M. Hill, Eric Asbill, Chelsea Ford (Megan) and Clayton Asbill; great-grandchildren, Ashton Lammons, Kathryn Mills, Camryn Mills, Alice Lucas and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dot was predeceased by her siblings, June Ziegler Younts, Mary Ellen Caughman and Ruth Cartin. Memorials may be made to Sistercare of Columbia, 1820 Morlaine Rd, Cayce, SC 29033.

