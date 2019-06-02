Dorothy Loreine Lucas Kneece PELION - Mrs. Dorothy Loreine Lucas Kneece, 82, peacefully entered the Upper Sanctuary Friday May 31, 2019. Mrs. Dot is servived by her husband Cyril F. Kneece of Pelion; brother-in-law Jimmy Isenhower; nieces Kaye Yakshaw, Kathy (John) Davis; great-nieces Amber (Ike) Pitts, Kylie Davis; great-great niece/nephew Anna and Jolly Pitts. Mrs. Dot is the daughter of the late Rufus and Myrtle Lucas. She was pre-deceased by sister Louise Isenhower, and brother-in-law Bobby Williamson. Visitaion will be Monday, June 3rd from 6 to 8 pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 609 Northwood Rd, Lexington, SC. The Funeral Service will be held at 3 pm Tuesday at Boiling Springs Unithed Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Mrs. Dot will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service for viewing. Friends are welcome to celebrate the life of Mrs. Dot in the Family Ministries Building following the burial. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 2, 2019