Dorothy Koon

Dorothy K. Koon GILBERT - Services for Dorothy Keisler Koon, 101, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Union Lutheran Church Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow in the Church Social Hall. Pallbearers will be her former Cub Scouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church 4077 Hwy 378 Leesville, SC 29070. Mrs. Koon died Wednesday July 29, 2020. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late Denny Julian and Emma Pearle Long Keisler. She was a member of Union Lutheran Church, a former SS Teacher, member and former Worthy Matron of the B-L Eastern Star, and was a past President of the Hollow Creek Community Club. Mrs. Koon was the Den Mother of Pack 60 Scouts, retired from J. B. Martin with 26 years of service and was retired from Shealy's BBQ. Survivors include her son, Timmy C. Koon (Paula), son-in-law, Harold Koon, grandchildren, Lisa McIntosh (Roy), Mitch Koon, Tim Koon, Jr. (Rebecca), and Josh Koon (Kathryn), great-grandchildren, Ian, Caitlyn, Lila, Wyatt, Sawyer, Kylie-Ann, Brad and Nathanial. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Herman Koon, daughter, Betty Jo Koon, brothers, Julian D. and Coleman Keisler, sisters Agnes Drafts, Velma Bedenbaugh and Elease Sease. Special thanks to LMC Extended Care and to Medical Services of America Hospice for their care during Mrs. Koon's illness. Online register at Barr-Price.com
