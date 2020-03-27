Dorothy Krantz Sterling COLUMBIA - Mrs. Dorothy Krantz Sterling, 95, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Palmer and Mattie Ruth Singley Krantz. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Surviving are her daughters, Dorothy Ann Crowley of Tamarac, Fla., Katherine Hudson of Marietta, Ga.; son, Hubert Sterling Jr. of Spartanburg; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Hubert "Joe" Sterling Sr.; brothers, Palmer Krantz Jr. and John Alvin Krantz; sisters, "Coonie" Smith and Katherine Eargle. A private burial will be held in Elmwood Cemetery and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2020