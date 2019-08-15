Dorothy Lonsdale Derakhshan COLUMBIA, SC - Dorothy Lonsdale Derakhshan, 85, of Columbia, SC, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Born June 15, 1934 in Morristown, NJ, daughter of Alan and Elma Mae Beatty Lonsdale. She is survived by children, Ramon Gil (Jennifer), Ricardo Gil, Arturo Gil; and sister Elma Wilbanks. Visitation at 1:00pm and funeral service to follow at 2:00pm on Saturday, 8/17, Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Rd Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Rd Ext., Columbia, SC. Committal and interment at 5:00pm, at Oakdale Presbyterian Church, 12585 Hwy 55 West, Clover, SC. Condolences may be shared and full obituary viewed at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 15, 2019