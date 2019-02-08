Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy Meetze Lovett COLUMBIA - Funeral service for Dorothy Meetze Lovett, 80, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Capital City Baptist Church, with burial in Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery, Batesburg-Leesville. Rev. Paul Monroe and Rev. Bryan Hunt will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Ms. Lovett passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Leesville, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Charlie Heyward and Myrtle Risinger Meetze. She graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School, earned her bachelor's degree from Winthrop University and earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of S.C. She taught for 35 years at Alcorn Middle School and 5 years at Lexington High School. She also taught adult education for many years. Her love for children was the motivation for her 40+ years of teaching. A member of Capital City Baptist Church, she was an avid reader and enjoyed working suduko puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and friends, discussing world and current events. She and Charles L. Lovett enjoyed their quality time together during the last couple years. Surviving are her daughter Miriam A. Lovett of Columbia; sister, Carolyn Leaphart (A.Z.) of Irmo; nephews, Heyward Leaphart (Cheryl) of Prosperity and Barry Leaphart (Amanda) of Rock Hill. Memorials may be made to Capital City Baptist Church, 2243 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at

4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD

Columbia , SC 29223

