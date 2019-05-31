Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Madieria King Harmon COLUMBIA - Dorothy Madieria King Harmon, Dot to her friends, is traveling the heavens with her husband, Brosig Harmon, after passing away Saturday, May 25th. Dot was born November 15, 1926 in Westminster, SC. She attended Walhalla High School and continued her education at Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She began her 38 years nursing career in Columbia. It was there she met her husband Brosig, better known as Buzz, and they were married in 1949. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. They were members of Saint Timothey's Episcopal Church since their marriage. She retired from C.M. Tucker Center in 1986 after 25 years as the Nurse Supervisor. She is survived by two daughters, Penny Harmon DuBois (Elgin, S.C) and Marsha Harmon (Franklin, N.C.); two grandsons, and four great grandchildren. Dot shared many good times at the bride table with her longtime friends and neighbors. On weekends she was known to explore yard sales and estate auctions collecting antiques. In her travels with Buzz on their rock hounding trips across the US, she continued adding to her antique collection. She was the last surviving charter member of the Columbia Gem and Mineral Society. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia with a service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the , or the . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Dorothy Madieria King Harmon COLUMBIA - Dorothy Madieria King Harmon, Dot to her friends, is traveling the heavens with her husband, Brosig Harmon, after passing away Saturday, May 25th. Dot was born November 15, 1926 in Westminster, SC. She attended Walhalla High School and continued her education at Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She began her 38 years nursing career in Columbia. It was there she met her husband Brosig, better known as Buzz, and they were married in 1949. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. They were members of Saint Timothey's Episcopal Church since their marriage. She retired from C.M. Tucker Center in 1986 after 25 years as the Nurse Supervisor. She is survived by two daughters, Penny Harmon DuBois (Elgin, S.C) and Marsha Harmon (Franklin, N.C.); two grandsons, and four great grandchildren. Dot shared many good times at the bride table with her longtime friends and neighbors. On weekends she was known to explore yard sales and estate auctions collecting antiques. In her travels with Buzz on their rock hounding trips across the US, she continued adding to her antique collection. She was the last surviving charter member of the Columbia Gem and Mineral Society. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia with a service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the , or the . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.