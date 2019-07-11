Dorothy Mae Burgess COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Mae Burgess will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Friday at Francis Burns United Methodist Church with burial at Piney Grove Cemetery. Viewing for Ms. Burgess will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Carl J. S. and Jody Donaldson, Morris, Andre and Andrea Burgess; sisters, Alberta Perry, Shirley Foust and Cynthia Corbitt. Condolences for Ms. Burgess can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on July 11, 2019