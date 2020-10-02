1/
Dorothy Mae Mitchell Griffin
September 27, 2020
Hopkins, South Carolina - Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Mitchell Griffin, 79, of 1012 Dry Branch Rd, Hopkins will be held 12 Noon Saturday (viewing are 11:00am) at Good Aim Baptist Church, Elgin With burial in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Ridgeway. Visitation will be held Friday 1pm-6pm at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC. Surviving are her children: Angela (Chris), Sharon (Powell), D'Encencio (Shannon), Ida Bell (Alvin), Karen and James; three sisters; two brothers; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Mitchell Griffin can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 2, 2020.
