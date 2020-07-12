Dorothy Marie Little LEESVILLE - Dorothy Marie Little, 100, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Praise Church. Mrs. Little was born in Export, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frank Joseph and Tressa Stokum Schake. She was married to the late Issac Litte. Mrs. Little was a homemaker. She was a member of Praise Church where she enjoyed going and praising the Lord. Surviving are her daughters, Joann Gebrosky of Leesville; Sharon Ryan and Beverly Jean Lussow of California; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and beloved pet cat, Macie. Mrs. Little was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com