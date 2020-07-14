Dorothy Marshall GREENVILLE - Dorothy (Dot) Dietel Marshall, 94, of Greenville, formerly of Camden, SC, passed away peacefully in her sleep at NHC in Mauldin, SC on July 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dr. Bennie Will Marshall, Jr. Born October 19, 1925 in Chadron Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late George and Mabel Dietel. She spent most of her childhood in Nebraska and attended the University of Omaha. Dot was married to Bennie for 40 years until his death in 1983. She was united in marriage to Bennie Will Marshall, Jr. December 28, 1947. Bennie and Dot met in Omaha, Nebraska where Bennie was stationed during World War II. They returned to Bennie's hometown of Camden, SC for the next 50+ years where Bennie practiced medicine and they raised their family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a devoted friend to many. She was a member of Lyttleton Street Methodist Church (Camden), Bethesda Presbyterian Church (Camden) and finally Westminster Presbyterian Church (Greenville). She moved to Greenville in 1999 where she was a member of the Augusta Road Business Association, Newcomers Club, Swansgate Community and the Medical Auxiliary. She was active in her church circles and garden clubs throughout her life. Her fondest passion was her bridge clubs. She belonged to numerous clubs at the same time, often playing 2-3 times a week. She also enjoyed traveling and gathering with friends and family. Surviving are two sons, Bennie Will Marshall, IIl (Susan) of Camden and Dr. Ted Hall Marshall (Rengy) of Camden, SC; two daughters, Dr. Lisa Marshall Coleman and Patricia Marshall Brown (Tim) of Greenville, SC ; and nine grandchildren: Katie Marshall Munn (Dwayne), Bennie Will Marshall, IV, Nicklaus Coleman, Palmer Coleman, Ginny Marshall Evans (John), Margaret Marshall, Alyson Brown, Caty Brown and Sandon Brown and also great-grandchildren Carter Munn, Banks Munn, and Charlotte Evans. In addition to her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by her two older bothers, Vernon Dietel and Elwin Dietel. Special thanks to the caregivers at Caris Hospice, the staff at NHC Mauldin, the Gardens at Eastside and the pastoral care team at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19 and in consideration of the safety of everyone, there will be no visitation or memorial service planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.kornegayfuneralhome.com
.