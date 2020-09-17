Dorothy May Collins COLUMBIA - Dorothy May Collins passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Everett Washington on May 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Harold Anderson and Hilder Evelena Whitehouse. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Guy Ronald Collins; two sons, Guy R. Collins, Jr and Patrick A. Collins; and a sister, Helen Marie Anderson. She is survived by her children, Steven L. Collins and wife Linda, Michael K. Collins and wife Joyce, Kathy A. Collins, and Karen C. Collins and husband Keith. In addition to her children, she is survived by 11 grandchildren; Matt Collins, Clayton Collins (Marina), Jason Stephenson (Tiffany), Michael Collins, Ronnie Collins (Jessica), Pamela Warren (John), Amy Tribble (David), Jacob Tinman, Spencer Tinman (Lauren), Kassi Johnson (Stephen), and Megan Synovec (Thomas). Also surviving are 22 great-grandchildren; Jackson, Eliza, Taylor, Bryant, Zack, Savannah, Carmen, Abigail, Avery, Ashlyn, EmmaLee, Jason, EllaTaylor, James, Jude, Joah, Josie, Emma, Hudson, Norah, Andie, and Porter. Dorothy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who found many and enduring ways to show each of us how much we were loved and needed. She was never too busy to talk and love on her "babies" as she called each one of us. Much love and happiness was had by all of us each and every holiday or special occasion when we gathered together at Grandma's house to eat, play, and spend precious time together as a family. These times were the best times. Besides her family, Dot was also a special person in the lives of thousands of Junior Bowlers throughout South Carolina and beyond. Beginning in 1961, she was involved and a moving force in the Junior Bowling Leagues wherever her life as an Army wife took her. Fort Campbell, Kentucky: Babenhausen, Germany; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Riley, Kansas; and finally Fort Jackson and Columbia, SC. If you were a youth bowler in any of these places you knew and loved "Miss Dot". Each and every child in every bowling center that met her immediately became one of her "bowling family" and was loved accordingly. She was not only their coach but also became a mentor and lifetime friend. During her years in Columbia she served as the Secretary of the Greater Columbia Association of the Youth American Bowling Alliance from 1982-2019 and was the Director of the Timothy Spencer Rice Invitational Scratch Tournament from 1982-2019. Because of her long and devoted contribution to Junior Bowling she was the recipient of a number of awards and honors. She was selected as the 2002 National Young American Bowling Alliance Volunteer of the Year; was elected to the SC Young American Bowling Alliance Hall of Fame; was elected to the Greater Columbia Young American Bowling Alliance Hall of Fame; elected to the Columbia Womens' Bowling Association Hall of Fame; and was honored to have the annual Greater Columbia YABA City Tournament renamed to the Dot Collins GCYABA City Tournament. Special thanks to the The Palmettos on Parklane for the care and love they provided Dot during her stay there, especially to the Nurses and Staff who loved and doted on her and made her life there rich and enjoyable. Thanks also to their compassion and assistance during this difficult time. Visiting hours will be held for friends and loved ones to honor and pay their respects to Dot on Friday, September 18, 2020, between the hours of 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Thompson Funeral Home, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia. Due to COV19 precautions, family members will unfortunately not be present during this time, but we thank each of you in advance for stopping by and honoring our mother. A private funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Thompson Funeral Home on Leesburg Road. The Service will be "live-streamed" and can be viewed on the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/477590428
. Internment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 3608 Landmark Drive, Columbia, SC, 29204; or to the Midlands SC USBC for Youth Scholarship Fund, c/o James MacDougall, 171 Jamestowne Court, Lexington, SC 29072. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com