Dorothy McCartha Roof LEXINGTON - Dorothy M Roof, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A graduate from the University of South Carolina with an associate degree, she was a retired employee of Roof Basket Works. Dorothy was a member of Pisgah Lutheran Church. Through the years, she served in many roles, including church treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and as a member of Church Council,the Building Committee and the Endowment Board. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, J. Richard Roof; children, Tony and Karen Roof; her grand animals, Socks, Buddy, and Floozie; siblings, Virginia Leaphart (Clayton), Larry McCartha, Dwight McCartha (Ann), and Jimmy McCartha (Debbie), all of Lexington, and sister-in-law, Vivian McCartha of Chapin. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin McCartha and Alberta Smith McCartha, of Lexington; brother, Dolton McCartha; sister, Elizabeth McCartha, who died during infancy and sister-in-law, Carolyn McCartha. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Pisgah Lutheran Church in Lexington. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah Lutheran Church, 1350 Pisgah Church Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Online register at barr- price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019