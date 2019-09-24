Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy McNiff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY MCNIFF COLUMBIA Dorothy McNiff, age 75, died Tuesday the 17th of September, 2019 at her home in Columbia, S.C. She was born and raised in the state of New York, became married, and helped raise a family of 3 children in Long Island, New York. Dorothy returned to school once her children were older, and earned a Master's Degree. For several years, she taught at a Catholic Elementary School in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York. Dorothy moved to South Carolina in her adult life. In addition to being a fine sister, wife, mother, teacher, aunt, godmother, and grandmother, she was a dog lover and a faithful follower of Christ. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, and reading, including the Word of the Lord. She assisted with the food pantry at her local church. Arrangements are being handled by the South Carolina Cremation Society, where condolences may be shared through an online registry. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday the 25th of September, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Following the mass, there will be time for fellowship, and light snacks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, loved ones are asked to consider making a memorial gift to an Animal Rescue Group of their choice To send flowers to the family of Dorothy McNiff, please visit Tribute Store.

