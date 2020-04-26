Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Owens Ballew. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" Owens Ballew COLUMBIA - Dorothy "Dot" Owens Ballew, 92, wife of the late J.C. Ballew, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. Born in the Holly Springs community of Spartanburg County, she was the 13th child born to the late William Jackson and Eliza Jane Blackwell Owens. She was a graduate of Holly Springs High School, Mars Hill Collage and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary School of Music in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a retired music minister having served 11 years as minister of music at Eau Claire Baptist Church, Columbia, and 18 1/2 years as associate at First Baptist Church, Columbia, where she directed the children's choirs, Senior adult choir and Ladies Ensembles before retirement there in 1993. Following retirement, she was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church, a member of the Adult Choir, Valley Voices, Senior Adult Fellowship and the Senior Coed Sunday School Class. She served alongside her beloved husband, J.C. Ballew during his years a Royal Ambassador Secretary for the Baptist Convention of Kentucky, Virginia and in South Carolina until his death in 1964. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, J.C. Jr. (Diane) Ballew, Mark (Janet) Ballew, all of Columbia; grandchildren, James (Lauren) Ballew, Clifford (Elizabeth) Ballew, Mary Grace (Griffin) McDougall, Jeanna (Thomas) Kell; great-granddaughter Raylee James Ballew; sister Thursey O. Gregg of Wellford, many nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her seven brothers Horace, Hulon, Clyde, John, Earl, Grady and Marshall Owens and four of her sisters Alma O. Revan, Joyce O. Hall-Benedict, Edna Owens and Ailene Owens. Dot Ballew loved her family and was known for her hugs. She took the time to know others personally and was always ready to share about her relationship with the Lord and how they could know Him. She said goodbye by saying "Love You". A memorial service and visitation will be scheduled at a later date. A family graveside service will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Inman South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the J.C. Ballew Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia 29210-8239 or to Spring Valley Baptist Church, 91 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at

Dorothy "Dot" Owens Ballew COLUMBIA - Dorothy "Dot" Owens Ballew, 92, wife of the late J.C. Ballew, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. Born in the Holly Springs community of Spartanburg County, she was the 13th child born to the late William Jackson and Eliza Jane Blackwell Owens. She was a graduate of Holly Springs High School, Mars Hill Collage and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary School of Music in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a retired music minister having served 11 years as minister of music at Eau Claire Baptist Church, Columbia, and 18 1/2 years as associate at First Baptist Church, Columbia, where she directed the children's choirs, Senior adult choir and Ladies Ensembles before retirement there in 1993. Following retirement, she was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church, a member of the Adult Choir, Valley Voices, Senior Adult Fellowship and the Senior Coed Sunday School Class. She served alongside her beloved husband, J.C. Ballew during his years a Royal Ambassador Secretary for the Baptist Convention of Kentucky, Virginia and in South Carolina until his death in 1964. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, J.C. Jr. (Diane) Ballew, Mark (Janet) Ballew, all of Columbia; grandchildren, James (Lauren) Ballew, Clifford (Elizabeth) Ballew, Mary Grace (Griffin) McDougall, Jeanna (Thomas) Kell; great-granddaughter Raylee James Ballew; sister Thursey O. Gregg of Wellford, many nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her seven brothers Horace, Hulon, Clyde, John, Earl, Grady and Marshall Owens and four of her sisters Alma O. Revan, Joyce O. Hall-Benedict, Edna Owens and Ailene Owens. Dot Ballew loved her family and was known for her hugs. She took the time to know others personally and was always ready to share about her relationship with the Lord and how they could know Him. She said goodbye by saying "Love You". A memorial service and visitation will be scheduled at a later date. A family graveside service will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Inman South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the J.C. Ballew Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia 29210-8239 or to Spring Valley Baptist Church, 91 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close