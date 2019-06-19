Dorothy P. Thompson CASSATT - Dorothy P. Thompson was born in Spencer, NC on October 17th, 1924, and passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 17th, 2019. Dot, as she liked to be called by friends, married Harold E Thompson on July 6, 1946 after he returned from Army service in WWII. They moved to Columbia and became faithful members of Main Street United Methodist Church and the A.B. Ferguson Sunday school class. Dot retired from a long career with SC Farm Bureau in 1987 and then went to work beside Harold at TOT Jewelry, which he closed in 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph William Poole, Sr. and Cora Julian Poole; her brothers, Joseph William (JW) Poole, Jerry Lee Poole; and her sister, Anna Jean Morris. She is survived by her husband of nearly 73 years, Harold E. Thompson; her daughter, Karen (Steve) Robertson; grandchildren, Kristy Ray (Anthony) Quattrone, Grant Robertson; and great-grandson, Raymond Anthony Quattrone. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington, SC. Thompson Funeral Home in West Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the missionary training program at Live School USA, 229 Bookman Mill Rd, Irmo SC 29063. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on June 19, 2019