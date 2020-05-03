Dorothy Purvis Beaman COLUMBIA A private graveside service for Dorothy Helen Purvis Beaman, age 97, will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Dorothy, widow of Charles Douglas "Doug" Beaman passed away at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Americus, Georgia, on February 26, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Mose Edward Purvis and Leila Maude Askew Purvis. Dorothy was raised and educated in Americus with her four sisters. Dorothy exhibited all of the characteristics of a virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31. She loved Jesus with all of her heart and looked to Him for guidance and direction throughout her life. She was a devoted and faithful bride to her husband for over 62 years, a loving mother who taught her children at an early age the love of Christ, imparted her wisdom and trained them in the ways they should go. She served her husband, family, friends, and neighbors with a gentle and loving spirit and always wanted to help others in need. Dorothy created an atmosphere of warmth and hospitality for guests and always took pride in hosting family get-togethers by serving delicious meals, enjoying laughter, and having a good time. She especially enjoyed being involved and supportive of anything her children participated in whether it was church activities, athletics, academics, travel or professional accomplishments. Fishing, attending USC Gamecocks football and watching Braves baseball gave her fun and added time to be with her sweetheart, Doug. Surviving are her son, Charles "Chuck" Beaman, Jr. (Joni) of Columbia; grandchildren, William Blake (Maria) Beaman of Lexington; Ashley Lynn (Britton) Knotts of West Columbia; Jennifer Rorie (John) of Charlotte, NC; Christopher Brennan of Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren, Jace Knotts, Madeline Rorie, and River Brennan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was excited about the upcoming arrival of Charles Blake Beaman who is expected to arrive any day now. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia (Patsy) Ann Brennan. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the many friends who visited, wrote cards, or made phone calls to her especially over the past several years when she was confined at home. Words cannot express our love and appreciation to Janie and Keith for taking care of and loving our mother for the last 13 years. Special thanks also to Jewel, Shanta, and Stephanie for their loving care and friendship. We thank the staff and nurses of Prisma Health Hospice along with Dr. Margaret Matthews, her physician and staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whaley Street United Methodist Church, 517 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC 29201, where she and Doug were members their whole married life. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 3, 2020.