Dorothy "Dot" Sadler Rankin CONWAY - Dorothy "Dot" Sadler Rankin, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Conªway, South Carªolina, on April 1, 2019. Predeªceasing her was her husband of 60 1/2 years O. A. "Rock" Rankin and her son-in-law Miªcah LaRoche. Dot was born in Anderªson, SC, the daughter of the late Margaret Gregory Sadler and James Leland Sadler. She moved to Conway in 1954 when she married 'Rock'. They joined First Baptist Church of Conway. An avid reader, she was a subscriber of many books and enjoyed the friendªship of Conway Memorial Liªbrary's kind employees. She was a skilled bridge player and loved to travel with her famªily and friends. She loved life and meeting new people just like Rock. While Rock was considered the 'brass', Dot was the 'class' of the Rankin family. She exuded elegance and grace in all of life's exªperiences. Dot was the glue that kept the Rankin famªily together and indulged her children and grandchildren with her many stories. She is survived by her children, Lela Schoeck (Joachim), Harriet, Mark (Beth), Luke (Lindsey), along with six grandchildren: Sadler, Anna, Brook, Martha, Luke and Hollings. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Conway, officiated by Rev. Rocky Taylor. Private graveªside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery. The famªily will receive friends from 1:00PM-2:00PM in the fellowªship hall. Memorial donations may be made to The Shepherd's Table, P. O. Box 1782, Conway, SC 29528 or to First Baptist Church of Conway, 603 Elm Street, Conway, SC 29526. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreªciation to the dedicated love, care, and comfort of Susan Steªphens, Sharon Dozier, Cindy Cox, and Yvonne Washington. Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuªneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

