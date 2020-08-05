Dorothy Reese Jefferson COLUMBIA - Dorothy Reese Jefferson passed away on August 2, 2020, in Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of the late Alberta and Jack Reese. She was a graduate of the C.A. Johnson, Class of 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jefferson; sons, Gerald Robinson and Maurice Jefferson. Dorothy is survived by: a son, Darryl Robinson; two daughters, Millicent (Mark) Ball and Cassandra (Jermaine) Sims; daughter-in-law, Renee' Jefferson; three sisters, Myrtle Daniels, Katie Robinson, and Melissa Penny; grandchildren, great grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store