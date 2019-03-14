Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Riley. View Sign

Dorothy "Dot" Hollis Riley BLYTHEWOOD - Dorothy "Dot" Hollis Riley died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was surrounded by loving nieces and nephews. She was born in Winnsboro, SC, on June 15, 1929, to the late John Palmer Hollis and Effie Joyner Hollis. She was married for over sixty years to the former William Jennings "Bill" Riley. Following her formal education and business school attendance, Dot was a longtime employee of Hahn Laboratories in Columbia, SC. She was a dedicated worker with a very strong work ethic! The words of Proverbs 31 describe her: she loved faithfully, worked hard, served others, and spoke only kind words. She and her husband were committed and dedicated members of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. No one knows exactly how many pans of macaroni and cheese she made for church suppers or for community members who had a need; and many of those pans were accompanied with one of her famous pound cakes with caramel icing! She was truly God's servant giving "neighbors" rides to appointments, volunteering time as a caregiver, or providing other gestures of care and concern. Last year, the church honored her at a birthday celebration as a token of appreciation for her lifelong service to God and to Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Dot is survived by her sister, Mildred H. Renew (Bob) of Ridgeway and a brother, "Jack" Palmer Hollis (Miriam) of Columbia, SC, as well as two sisters-in-law, Beverly Hollis and Annette Hollis. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and three brothers: Norris Hollis, Wilbur Hollis and Aaron Hollis. Additionally, she leaves behind 14 nieces, 6 nephews, and one "adopted" son along with a host of other relatives and friends left to cherish many memories. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1801 Cedar Creek Road, Blythewood, SC. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 8515 Winnsboro Road, Blythewood, SC 29016. Perhaps the two words that best describe Dot Riley are "sweet lady". Her loving kindness will be her legacy to us all.

