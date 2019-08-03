Dorothy Shaw Porter WINNSBORO - Dorothy Elizabeth Shaw Porter, 84, of Winnsboro passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Cole L. Wylie and Margie Reola Mattox Shaw, Sr. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon P. Marthers (Dennis) and Susanne P. Arthur (William); brother, Cole Shaw; sisters, Callie S. Bell and Patsy S. Caldwell; three grandchildren, Lizanne Baker, Nicholas Baker (Mary Katherine), and Brannon Marthers (Michelle); and seven great-grandchildren, Hawke, Remi, Banks, Ava, Cierra, Olivia, and Camber. In addition to her parents and husband, Reverend William Henry Porter, Dot is predeceased by two sisters, Anne S. Bailey and Cynthia S. Newton; one brother, James Shaw; and one granddaughter, Constance Baker. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Grace Cathedral, 8017 Winnsboro Road, Blythewood, SC 29016. Committal service will be held at 12:30 Pm Sunday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Winnsboro. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 Pm Saturday evening at Grace Cathedral in Blythewood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Cathedral, 8017 Winnsboro Road, Blythewood, SC 29016 or the of South Carolina, 4124 Clemson BLVD, Suite L, Anderson SC 29621. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Porter/Shaw family.
Published in The State on Aug. 3, 2019