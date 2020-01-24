Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Snyder Broom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Snyder Broom PROSPERITY Dorothy "Dot" Snyder Broom, 87, of Prosperity, formerly of Columbia, died unexpectedly, Monday, January 20, 2020. Born November 16, 1932 at Fort Benning, GA, she was a daughter of the late Lt. Col. Samuel Edward and Mary Louise Henry Snyder. She was also predeceased by her brothers Gordon E. Snyder, Daniel H. Snyder, and Herbert Snyder. Her career at Southern Bell/BellSouth spanned 35 years. Dot was married to the love of her life, Dick, for 69 years. Her family was the center of her world. Dot was an 'all in' kind of lady for any project she undertook. That included rooting for the USC Gamecocks and Newberry College at every opportunity, researching genealogy for her family and anyone that asked in her UDC and DAR chapters, delivering Meals on Wheels, and church outreach to all in need. In 1998 Dot received the "Order of the Palmetto" from S.C. Governor David M. Beasley in recognition of her civic work. As President of the Palmetto Council of the Telephone Pioneers of America, she spearheaded a project through the Richland County Sheriff's Department to have teletype machines installed for hearing impaired to provide law enforcement to that community. The most important thing in her life was her Christian faith. Her testimony is "Always trust God and show your faith in all that you do. Never turn your back on Jesus." Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth "Dick" E. Broom, Sr.; daughter Gaile Broom (Mike Bizon) of Denver, NC, son Kenneth E. Broom Jr. (Zenaida); grandchildren, Michael Bizon (Margot), Chris Broom (Kasey), Kayla Broom; great grandchildren, Madilyn and Isabelle Bizon; brother, James L. Snyder. A funeral service for Mrs. Broom will be held 2:30 o'clock, Saturday, January 25th at St. John United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 1 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Zion UMC, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity SC 29127, St. John UMC 1700 Houston St., Columbia, SC 29203, or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at

