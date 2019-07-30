Dorothy Stevens (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC
29073
(803)-764-9631
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
View Map
Obituary
Dorothy Hunter Stevens COLUMBIA - Dorothy Hunter Stevens, 87, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in West Columbia on November 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Walter B. and Nettie H. Hunter, and the widow of the late Frank W. Stevens. Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker to her children and a longtime member of Christ The King Lutheran Church. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Charles Stevens (Julieta) and David Stevens (Susie); her daughter, Alyce Ann Pegues (Jim); a sister, Claudia Shuler; as well as 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter B. Hunter, Jr. and James E. Hunter. The family would like to extend special thanks to the compassionate staff and caregivers at Morningside of Lexington for their kind and dedicated care of Mrs. Stevens. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. A private graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Lybrand Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 30, 2019
