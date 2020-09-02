Dorothy V. Lowman LEXINGTON - Dorothy V. Lowman, 87, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Born February 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John L. (Buck) and Virginia Kraus. Dorothy loved her country and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. Dorothy enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and was a member of the local TOPS group. Dorothy was devoted to her late husband, sons, grandchildren and many other family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, John W. Lowman of Aiken and Michael B. Lowman (Hazel) of Charleston; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorials, please donate to Meals on Wheels https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org
