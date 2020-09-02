1/1
Dorothy V. Lowman
1933 - 2020
Dorothy V. Lowman LEXINGTON - Dorothy V. Lowman, 87, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Born February 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John L. (Buck) and Virginia Kraus. Dorothy loved her country and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. Dorothy enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and was a member of the local TOPS group. Dorothy was devoted to her late husband, sons, grandchildren and many other family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, John W. Lowman of Aiken and Michael B. Lowman (Hazel) of Charleston; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorials, please donate to Meals on Wheels https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
