Dorothy Mae Crayton Williams COLUMBIA Funeral service for Dorothy M Crayton Williams, 75, will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Thompson Avenue, West Columbia, SC. Street. Interment will follow in The Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will take place on today from noon until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Dorothy Mae Williams was born September 8, 1944, to the late Leonard Crayton and Doretha Taylor Crayton in Bradenton, Florida. She went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 23, 2019. On September 1, 1962, Dorothy married the love of her life, Gilbert Robert Williams and remained married for more than fifty years. . Sister Williams had a strong and unwavering faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and worshipped faithfully at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in West Columbia, SC where she taught a Sunday School Class. She loved her family and was a great people person; always willing to extend a helping hand to friends and others. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, bowling and reading her Bible. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a daughter, Doretha Crayton Evans. She leaves to cherish precious memories: her daughters, Fancy Crayton and Bianca (Edward) Walker of Hopkins, SC; four loving grandchildren, one brother, Bradwell (Willie Mae) Parchment of Palm Beach, FL; one brother-in-law, David (Vivian) Williams of Hartford, CT; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Earl) Davis of Springfield, MA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

