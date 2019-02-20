Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy Barnes Wilson COLUMBIA - Dorothy Barnes Wilson left her earthly home to be with our Lord in Heaven on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born on December 13, 1937, she was 81 years old. Mrs. Wilson was born in Williamsburg County. She was the daughter of the late Wiley and Lila Bradshaw Jones. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Past Masters Unit of Jamil Temple. She was also a longtime member of Earlewood Baptist Church. Mrs. Wilson loved her family, her church and she dearly loved working in her yard. She had such a green thumb and always had a beautiful yard that she was so proud to show to all who visited. She received several "Yard of the Month" awards in her neighborhood. Mrs. Wilson was a fantastic seamstress and did beautiful work. Among other things, she made clothes for her five children as they were growing up. She was a great cook and loved to cook fresh produce from the garden she always had in the backyard. Mrs. Wilson loved spending time with her neighbors and friends and especially enjoyed her walks "around the block" with them. Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by her husband's Heyward E. Barnes and McLaurin Wilson and a brother, Denny Jones. Surviving are daughters, Ann Barnes Bowers (Douglas) of Little Mountain, SC, Alison Barnes Dabbs of Lugoff, SC and Esther Barnes Carter (Monty) of Elgin, SC; sons, Michael E. Barnes of Gilbert, SC and Robert L. Barnes (Teri) of Little Mountain, SC. She also has six grandchildren, Heyward L. Bowers, Derek L. Bowers, Michelle L. Barnes, Amanda C. C. Barnes, Taylor L. Barnes and Zachary I. Sessions. She has one great grandchild, Joseph V. Revels. She has two sisters, Wanda Goodson of West Columbia, SC and Lois Davis of Columbia, SC; and two brothers, Lloyd Jones of NC and Roger Jones of Irmo, SC. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:30 am. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Mrs. Wilson will be laid to rest in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Earlewood Baptist Church, 2930 River Drive, Columbia, SC 29201; and , 10 S Fork Pl, Columbia, SC 29223. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

