Dorothy Mabel Branham Wilson

December 28, 1924 - November 17, 2020

Lake Wateree, South Carolina - Dorothy Mabel Branham Wilson, 95, passed away on November 17, 2020. Born December 28, 1924, to the late Ben T. Branham and Edna Easler Branham, Mabel was raised in Ridgeway, SC.

Mabel married Sid Wilson, the love of her life, in 1944. Her family will always remember her as a wonderful cook, and she was the lunchroom supervisor over several schools in Aiken County, SC. After retirement, Mabel and Sid moved to Lake Wateree, SC, where they were founding members of Lake Wateree Baptist Church. Mabel spent the last 10 years close to her daughter in St. Augustine, FL.

She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Sidney F. Wilson, Sr., son, Sidney F. "Bunny" Wilson, Jr., and siblings Marguerite Dinkins, Norma Barfield, Dessie Catlett, Ben T. Branham, Jr., Charles Branham, Jeanette Peake, Harry Branham, and Fay Branham.

Surviving are her daughter Jeanie Wilson Graves (Tom); grandson Thomas Graves; granddaughters Linda Graves Smith (Brant), Liz Wilson Miller (Chris), Joy Graves, Paige Aiken; and great-granddaughter Savannah Graves.

Mabel loved her family, and "Nannie Mabel" will be greatly missed by all.

Family will gather later for a private memorial.

Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Wilson family.





