Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Visitation 12:30 PM Eau Claire Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Eau Claire Baptist Church 4427 Main Street Columbia , SC Entombment Following Services Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum

Dorothy Wilson Parris WEST COLUMBIA Funeral Services for Dorothy Wilson Parris, 84, of West Columbia, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203. Pastor Steven Bouknight will officiate. Entombment in the Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum will follow the service. The family will greet friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM prior to the service in the church sanctuary. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Parris family. Dorothy Parris passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was a daughter of the late William Zadok Wilson and Callie "Belle" Pittman Wilson. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Jeff Parris (fiancée, Carol Lawson) of Lyman, SC, Kimberly Jo Parris Beasley (Bubba) of Irmo, SC, Julia Parris of West Columbia, SC, Rev. Dr. William Parris (Ruth) of Greenville, SC ; six grandchildren, Kevin Parris (Christina) of Central, SC, Jonathan Parris (Tracy) of Travelers Rest, SC, Hillary Beasley Kimsey (Tom), of Bremerton, WA, John Beasley (Kelly) of Lexington, SC, Wilson Parris and Thomas Parris, of Greenville, SC; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Joey Wilson Green (Ray) of Greer, SC, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Robert Parris; son, John Kevin Parris; two grandsons, Joshua Parris and Ryan Marshall Beasley; four brothers, William Walton Wilson, Hilton LeGrande Wilson, Doyle Wilson and Harold Wilson; daughter-in-law, Sherry Parris. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eau Claire Baptist Church (Montague Fund), or The , 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or the , 190 Knox Abbott Dr. # 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

