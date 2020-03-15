Doug Radcliff CAMDEN - Funeral services for Willie Douglas "Doug" Radcliff, 73, will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Mr. Radcliff passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Joseph Harvey and Sallie Scott Ratcliffe. He retired from Kmart as a loss prevention manager and was a night manager at Piggly Wiggly in Camden for the past 18 years. Surviving are his son, Christopher Douglas Radcliff (Shawnee); nieces, Jennifer Prunty (Bruce) and Lori Ratcliffe; nephew, Jody Ratcliffe (Melanie); 6 great-nieces; and 1 great-nephew. He was predeceased by a brother, Joe Ratcliffe (Kathy). Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020