Douglas Comalander CHAPIN - Douglas Comalander, 84, of Chapin, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. To read full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit caughmanchapin.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019