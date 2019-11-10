Douglas Larry "Bud" Dowler COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Douglas Larry "Bud" Dowler, 83, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:15 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Dowler passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan on August 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Dwight Vickers Dowler and Ina Pearl Brantley Hetrick. Bud was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years. Surviving are his son, Larry Dowler (Jill); daughter, Jennifer Stevenson (Frank); seven grandchildren, Devan, Kelsey, Taylor, Dori, Cal, Andrew, and Lillian; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WJB Dorn VA Medical Center, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209, c/o Voluntary Service, ATTN: Warriors Walk. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2019