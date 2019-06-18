Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Ivon Pender. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Ivon Pender BLYTHEWOOD - Douglas Ivon Pender, 91, of Blythewood passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Chesterfield, SC, he was the son of the late Roffie Heyward and Alma Douglas Pender. Douglas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Turnice Pope Pender; four sons, Douglas Ivon Pender, Jr. (Dawn), Michael Edwin Pender (DiAnn), Steven Brent Pender (Tatia), and Mark James Pender (Bari); one brother, David Pender (Beverly); two sisters, Barbara Walton, and Frances Evans (Marshall); eight grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew), Douglas, III (Makayla), Joseph (Megan), Anna, Kristin, Megan, Lucas, and Julia; and five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Douglas is predeceased by a brother, Daniel Pender; and one sister, Nancy Pender. A WWII veteran of the US Navy from 1945 to 1948, Doug was later employed by Southern Bell for over 40 years. A devoted father with a big and humble heart, he was a faithful servant at Eau Claire Baptist as Deacon Chair, nursery worker, cleaning and maintenance, and anything required at any time. Even in his late 80's, Doug could be found making nursing home or hospital visits to his church family. He especially enjoyed time spent with family, working a garden, refinishing antiques, and a good, hearty laugh. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 N. Main Street, Columbia SC conducted by Reverend Steven Bouknight. Burial will follow in Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 8002 Newberry Road, Winnsboro, SC. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Eau Claire Baptist. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bill Montague fund at Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 N. Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Pender family.

