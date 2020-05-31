Douglas Brockhard, Sr. IRMO - Douglas Lee Brockhard, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Irmo, S.C. on May 28, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 27, 1947 in Plymouth, N.C. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor S. and Morrison L. Brockhard as well as his only sibling, Charlotte Brockhard O'Brien. Doug is survived by Barbara, his wife of 50 years. He is also survived by his son, U.S. Army COL (Ret) Douglas Lee Brockhard, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Melanie; and two wonderful granddaughters, Megan (Josh) and Anabel. Doug always loved his family tremendously and was so very proud of them all. He will be terribly missed! Doug served in the U. S. Marine Corp, graduated from N.C. State University, and retired from the S. C. Association of Counties. He so enjoyed playing golf with his friends as well numerous water activities. Doug had a great personality, a quick wit, an infectious smile, and was loved by so many. The family is very thankful and appreciative of the wonderful care Doug received from the Hospice Compassionate Care team, especially from his nurse, Kristen Miro. Also, a special thank you to the fantastic staff at Lexington Oncology and Dr. Asheesh Lal, Oncologist. A memorial service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.