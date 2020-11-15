Douglas E. Platt, Sr.December 8, 1939 - November 12, 2020West Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Douglas E. Platt, Sr. 80, of West Columbia, went to be with his Lord Thursday, November 11, 2020. Born in West Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Elbert L. and Grace G. Platt, and married to his sweetheart of 60 years, Hazel Smith Platt. Doug was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and was the owner and founder of Douglas Platt, Sr. Land Surveying Company.In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children: daughter, Rhonda Platt (Gordon); sons, Douglas E. Platt Jr., (Sandra), Troy Platt (Melissa); grandchildren, Jonathan Boatwright (Rebekah), Madison Boatwright, Felicia Long (B.J.), Kraig Crawford (Katie), Crista Crawford, Dylan Platt, Tyler Platt (Lakyn) and McKenzie Treadaway (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Kinslee, Samuel and Mia; sister, Judy Helms; sister-in-law, Linda Platt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Donald Platt, sisters Shirley Hammond and Jeannie Platt.Mr. Platt was in the Brookland-Cayce High School graduating class of 1957 and was also a member of the Air National Guard. He was a generous supporter of his community, volunteering his time coaching and sponsoring Midland Dixie Youth Baseball, Midland Girls Softball, Gaston Boys Dixie Youth Baseball and Airport High School Booster Club. He loved Airport High School and could often be seen at athletic events supporting the Eagles.An avid antique and classic car collector, Mr. Platt was a member of the Classic Chevy Club and the Sandlapper Antique Club. He participated in numerous community events providing classic automobiles for festivals and Christmas parades.The family would like to thank Carla Houser, Loretta Killian and Kim Rivers who have lovingly cared for Mr. Platt.The family will receive friends at Dixiana Baptist Church on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm with funeral services following at 3:00 pm with Pastor Chris Platt (nephew) officiating. Immediately following, will be the graveside service at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Pastor Sandie Stillinger.