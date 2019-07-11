Douglas Raymond Warnock LEXINGTON A graveside service for Douglas Raymond Warnock, 80, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Mr. Warnock was born March 30, 1939 in Yazoo County, MS and passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was a son of the late Frances Mary Roberts and Willie Max Warnock. Mr. Warnock was a member of Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Warnock of Lexington; three daughters, Rhonda Radford (Ronnie) of West Columbia, Clara Rentz of Lexington, Lorraine Warnock of Copenhagen, Denmark; four sons, Glenn Purvis (Teresa), Johnny Purvis (Debbie), Robert Purvis and Cecil Purvis (Melissa) all of West Columbia; grandchildren, Glenn (Kelly), Gary (Candie), Mandy (Tony), AJ (Summer), Jarrett, Robert E. (Kayla), Jacqueline Smith (Kent), Amanda Poore (Tanner), Hunter Purvis, Tina Warnock, Jens Warnock and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Curry (Rod), Florence Westerfield of Houston, TX and brother, Jerry Warnock (Mary Jane) of Bentonia, MS. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jenie Warnock and son-in-law, L. Bruce Rentz. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 11, 2019