Duncan F. Breckenridge COLUMBIA - Duncan F. Breckenridge, Jr. of Columbia passed away on November 16. A highly respected, and honored civic and church leader in the Midlands, his dedication to fiscal integrity and fiduciary leadership spanned generations of boards, causes and community organizations. Duncan was a beloved husband and father and known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren. He took great pleasure in serving and giving to others his whole life. Duncan was born on November 5, 1931 in Plainfield, New Jersey, He was the second of two sons of Duncan "Pap" F. Breckenridge, Sr. and Helen "Bussy" Lucas Breckenridge. With his family's move to Columbia in 1945, 14-year-old Duncan began a journey at Hand Middle School and Dreher High School that took him into lifelong friendships and led to student success at the University of South Carolina. He was president of Kappa Alpha fraternity, a member of Honor Council and USC's student body president. After graduation with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a major in Accounting, he served as an officer in the United States Air Force followed by six years in active reserve. As a base Accounting Officer in Europe, Lt. Breckenridge supervised 20 airmen and French civilian accountants. The Comptroller at the time foreshadowed Breckenridge's dedicated and distinguished professional career by highlighting his personal traits of "diligence, tenacity and logical thinking." Duncan joined the accounting firm of Clarkson, Harden and Gantt upon discharge from the Air Force in 1955; and became a partner in the firm in 1964. He retired from Ernst & Young in 1990 and began a new 27-year role at Baker & Baker Real Estate Developers as Chief Financial Officer. Membership in professional organizations included: American Institute of Certified Public Accountants; South Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants; and National Association of Accountants. His civic, social and business organizational leadership was extensive, reaching across generations of boards, volunteers and their causes. His work spanned from service as treasurer of the Jaycees, Richland Sertoma Club, and Forest Lake Country Club to key financial and fiduciary leadership for critical projects like Laurel Crest, for which he was on the board and served as treasurer. Faith, community and dedication were the foundations for Duncan's daily work. He was an ordained Elder and Elder Emeritus at First Presbyterian Church, where he served as treasurer for nearly 30 years. Most of all, he enjoyed and looked forward to the fellowship of bible studies, setting aside time to watch his beloved Gamecocks and dining with family. The funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at noon on November 22, with Dr. Derek H. Thomas and The Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. The service will be followed by a visitation in Jackson Hall next to the sanctuary. A family burial will be held at 4:00 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include extended family members from across South Carolina who were blessed by Duncan's love and friendship. The Session of First Presbyterian will serve as honorary pallbearers. Duncan was predeceased by his parents, and brother, John "Jack" Breckenridge of Wilmington, Delaware. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Miriam Stevenson Upton Breckenridge, and three children from his first 26-year marriage to his college sweetheart, the late Mary Lewis Blackwell Breckenridge. His children are Sarah Breckenridge Bitting (Dale Bitting) of Allen, Texas, Helen L. Breckenridge of Columbia, and Dr. Duncan F. Breckenridge III (Amanda Birchfield Breckenridge) of Lexington. He is also survived by step-children Miriam "Mimi" Upton Fulmer (Steven Fulmer) of Columbia, and Donald N. Upton, Jr. (Mindy Shipp Upton) of Lithia, Florida. He had seven grand and five great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Jonathan Duncan Bitting (Kelsey Bitting), Harry A. Dressendorfer IV, Joshua C. Dressendorfer, Brooke Duncan, Susan Upton King (Matthew A. King, Jr.), Katherine Cleary Upton, and Miranda Jane Upton. The family requests that memorials be sent to USC Foundations, (Memo Line) Duncan F. Breckenridge, Jr. Memorial Fund, University of South Carolina, Office of Gift Processing, 1027 Barnwell St., Columbia, SC 29208 or First Presbyterian Church, The Bridge Building Fund, 1324 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201. Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

