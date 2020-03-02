Durwood Graham Russell LEXINGTON A Memorial Service for Durwood Graham Russell, 93, will be held at Deep Woods Estates on March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation following the service. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , woundedwarriorproject.org, or to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212. Born in Farmville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Jack and Minnie Russell. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII and a Virginia State Trooper for 13 years. He retired from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in 1982 as Special Agent in Charge of South Carolina, and worked 10 years as Chief Security Officer of First Citizens Bank. Durwood loved woodworking, gardening, reading, and his little dog, Bella. More importantly, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Durwood is survived by his daughters, Felicia (Gene) Turner, and Bonnie (Steve) Morgan; brother, Dalton (Shirley) Russell; grandchildren, John Russell (Ashley) Holmes, Andrew (Colieen) Morgan, Lauren Harter; and great-grandchildren, Madyson Wilson, Jacob Holms, Robert Gault, and Kyah Harter. Durwood was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty Russell. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2020