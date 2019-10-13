E. Dwight Counts BARNWELL COUNTY, SC - E. Dwight Counts, 75, passed away on October 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1944 in Lawrence County, Alabama, the son of Ewell Clyde and Cullie Wallace Counts. Dwight grew up at his home in Decatur and on the family farm in Lawrence County, Alabama. He was a 1962 graduate of Decatur High School and on April 12, 1975 married Judy Folk of Olar, South Carolina, whom he met at Daniel Construction Company in Barnwell, South Carolina. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Counts Canaday, his wife, Judy, his sister, Carol Counts Key, a nephew, Randal Wayne Key, a niece, Missey Key Nichols and her daughter, Meredith Nichols. In keeping with Dwight's private ways and his wish that his estate be used for others rather than himself, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Shriners Hospital in Greenville, SC. Ridout's Brown-Service is assisting the family.

