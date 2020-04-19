Dwight L. Corley LEXINGTON Dwight L. Corley passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the husband of the late Nita Snelgrove Corley. Dwight was born on August 18, 1942 in Lexington SC. He was the son of the late M. L. Corley and Cecile Sox Corley, also of Lexington, SC. Private graveside service will be held at Woodridge Memorial Park. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mr. Corley was the President and Co-Owner of the family owned business, M. L. Corley & Sons Sawmill, Inc. He was also the Co- Owner of Lexington Timber Company. He was a member of numerous affiliations, including the Southern Lumberman Association, Southern Loggers Association, South Carolina Forestry Association and North Edisto Hunting Club. Dwight had many hobbies from fishing, farming to hunting with his many friends and family down at Gator Bay. He enjoyed preparing for family gatherings at the shed from butchering for Christmas morning breakfast to sharing his bountiful crops of corn and potatoes. He had so much love for his neighbors and community. Mr. Corley is survived by sons, Kregg Corley (Lisa), Chadd Corley (Loretta) and Karson Corley (Rhonda); eleven grandchildren, Jordan (Wayne) Lee, Addison, Mason (Kaitlyn), Matthew and Emma Corley, James and Macy Hunt, Lakin, Landon, Logan and Lacie Hinson and three great- grandchildren, Addley, Paxton Corley, and Jackson Lee. He is also survived by his special friend, Angie Posey; brother-in-law, W. Kent Grant; sister, Janice Lindler (Ron), and sister-in-law, Gail Corley, along with numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Samuel "Sam" Corley and sister, Patricia "Patty" Grant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scout Troop 425, 226 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2020