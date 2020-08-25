Dwight N Jeffers GASTON - Dwight Newman Jeffers of Gaston, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Due to COVID 19 private graveside services will be held at Edmund First Baptist Church Cemetery, 6256 Edmund Hwy, Lexington, S. C. 29073 with the Rev. Johnny Slice officiating. A future celebration of his life will be announced. He was born on February 18, 1939 to the late Dothan E. and Mary G. Jeffers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dothan E. Jeffers, Jr. (Lynn), Paul L. Jeffers (Mary) and sister, Carolyn Huiett (Fred). He is survived by his wife, Gloria Hutto Jeffers, his children by a previous marriage, Dwight N. Jeffers, Jr. of Greenville, SC, Timothy S. Jeffers (Missy) of Indian Trail, NC Tammy Nance of Monroe, NC, Angela Bullock of Matthews, NC, step-son, Silas Walker of Henderson, Nevada, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Jeffers was retired from Veolia where he loved his job as a city bus driver. He loved to drive and greatly enjoyed interacting with his riders who called him "Mr. Jeff". He was a member of Edmund First Baptist Church where he had served as a sound technician. His passion was gospel music. A gifted singer, he started singing at a very early age with his cousins at the Highway Church in Elgin and went on to sing tenor in many gospel trios and quartets over the years. He will be greatly missed. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com
. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.