1/
Dwight N. Jeffers
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight N Jeffers GASTON - Dwight Newman Jeffers of Gaston, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Due to COVID 19 private graveside services will be held at Edmund First Baptist Church Cemetery, 6256 Edmund Hwy, Lexington, S. C. 29073 with the Rev. Johnny Slice officiating. A future celebration of his life will be announced. He was born on February 18, 1939 to the late Dothan E. and Mary G. Jeffers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dothan E. Jeffers, Jr. (Lynn), Paul L. Jeffers (Mary) and sister, Carolyn Huiett (Fred). He is survived by his wife, Gloria Hutto Jeffers, his children by a previous marriage, Dwight N. Jeffers, Jr. of Greenville, SC, Timothy S. Jeffers (Missy) of Indian Trail, NC Tammy Nance of Monroe, NC, Angela Bullock of Matthews, NC, step-son, Silas Walker of Henderson, Nevada, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Jeffers was retired from Veolia where he loved his job as a city bus driver. He loved to drive and greatly enjoyed interacting with his riders who called him "Mr. Jeff". He was a member of Edmund First Baptist Church where he had served as a sound technician. His passion was gospel music. A gifted singer, he started singing at a very early age with his cousins at the Highway Church in Elgin and went on to sing tenor in many gospel trios and quartets over the years. He will be greatly missed. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2651
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved